Left Menu

EU worries may not cross 'finishing line' to revive Iran nuclear deal

The European Union on Thursday said it was worried it may not be possible to strike an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging all sides to seize the opportunity to conclude an accord based on the text on the table. "I am concerned that we might not make it over the finishing line.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:31 IST
EU worries may not cross 'finishing line' to revive Iran nuclear deal

The European Union on Thursday said it was worried it may not be possible to strike an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging all sides to seize the opportunity to conclude an accord based on the text on the table.

"I am concerned that we might not make it over the finishing line. My message is: seize this opportunity to conclude the deal, based on the text that is on the table. The time to overcome the last outstanding issues, conclude the deal, and fully restore the (agreement) is now," European Union Ambassador to the United Nations Olof Skoog told the Security Council. (Reporting By Michelle Nichols at the United Nations and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022