PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:56 IST
Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation's highest court.

The 51-year-old Jackson is the court's 116th justice and she took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement took effect at noon.

Moments later, joined by her family, Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

