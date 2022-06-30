Punjab: 3-member cabinet committee formed for regularising services of contractual employees

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said a three-member cabinet committee has been formed for the regularisation of the services of the contractual employees working in the government departments.

Three cabinet ministers -- Harpal Singh Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Harjot Singh Bains -- will explore ways and means to regularise the services of the contractual employees after due consultation with legal experts, Mann said on the floor of the Assembly.

He said the state government has set its wheels in motion for which the cabinet, at a meeting held on Thursday, has given its nod to the draft of a new bill.

Mann said the cabinet committee will examine the legal feasibility of the draft in consultation with the advocate general.

He said a fresh bill will be drafted to provide succour to these employees.

The chief minister said his government is fully sensitive towards the need for regularising the services of the employees working on contract, ad-hoc, daily wages, work charge and temporary basis.

However, he said a law framed for this purpose in 2016 is sub-judice and another one drafted in 2021 is still awaiting the governor's nod.

Mann said the state government will not hesitate to convene a special session of the Assembly for introducing the new bill.

He said this was a top priority of the government and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

The chief minister said his government is duty-bound to give relief to these employees for which all the legal hurdles will be cleared before implementing the new draft bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)