'We can take on anyone': Sisodia as rift between Delhi LG, Kejriwal govt widens

The rift between new Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the Arvind Kejriwal government seems to be widened as the war of words gets intensified. Days after Saxena responded to his letter over the probe into a corruption complaint, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government wants to work in coordination with the LG but if someone tries to obstruct the work of Delhi then the Kejriwal government can take on anyone.

Sisodia's remarks came after he was asked in a press conference on the rift between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the LG. Earlier this week, Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the enquiry into the complaint of corruption against PWD officials will be granted after careful examination and strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the provisions of law as settled by the Courts.

The Delhi LG, in his letter, said the letter was written by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 21, 2022, to the undersigned regarding the grant of permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to enquire into the alleged irregularities committed by PWD officials as regarding the award of work of construction of seven COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi in accordance with Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. It is both "sad and surprising" to note that vide the above letter, the Deputy Chief Minister has made factually and legally incorrect statements on the subject matter while unnecessarily politicising a desirable administrative action, he said.

"As you must be aware that the High Court of Delhi in its judgement dated August 4, 2016, held that as per the constitutional scheme of governance of NCT of Delhi, the 'Services" falls outside the purview of the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi. This judgement still holds the field as the Civil Appeal filed by the elected government on this issue is yet to be heard by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. Needless to state, the permission for conducting an enquiry into the complaint of corruption against officials of PWD has been granted after careful examination and strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the provisions of law as settled by the Courts," Saxena said. Given the fact that the alleged irregularities in the above case are yet to be inquired into by ACB, the Delhi LG said that the assertion of the Deputy Chief Minister that the matter was closed by my predecessor after conducting a thorough inquiry appears strange.

"The notings in the file bear out the fact that the case was never closed and as such the claim that the case has been reopened is entirely incorrect. Needless to mention that such unverified claims and assertions by Deputy CM are unwarranted and appear to be an attempt to mislead the general public on this issue." "You may recall that during our meetings, we have always agreed upon the policy of zero-tolerance against corruption. Accordingly would like to reiterate my commitment to fighting corruption and expect your cooperation in this endeavour," he said.

"In the interest of good governance, one would further urge you to advise your Hon'ble Ministers to refrain from such unproductive and poorly evidenced assertions, which are both misleading and obstructive in nature," Saxena said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)