Left Menu

Legal course will have to be adopted: Muraleedharan on Swapna Suresh's allegation over Sprinklr deal

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that the legal course will have to be adopted on the allegations of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case that Veena Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter is the "master brain" behind the Sprinklr deal which allegedly sold human data.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:20 IST
Legal course will have to be adopted: Muraleedharan on Swapna Suresh's allegation over Sprinklr deal
Union Minister V Muraleedharan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that a legal course will have to be adopted on the allegations of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case that Veena Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter is the "master brain" behind the Sprinklr deal which allegedly sold human data. "Regarding the allegations of Sprinklr, the legal course will have to be adopted. So, unless there is some specific information and details given, I am not in a position to comment," the minister said.

Commenting on concerns over the notification of buffer zone around protected forest areas, Muraleedharan said that the Central Government has taken a pro-farmer approach in this regard. "When the Central government was going to issue a notification regarding the Western Ghats last December, representatives of farmers in Kerala, along with church leaders, met the Union Environment Minister in person. As a result, the issuance of the notification has been postponed for six months. It has been postponed to June 30."

"I met the Environment Minister in person recently. Regarding the buffer zone, I understand from the Minister of Forests and Environment that the Union Ministry of Environment will consult with legal experts and take steps to protect the interests of farmers by examining legal options," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks v...

 Global
4
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022