Mizo peace accord admired by other states, countries: Zoramthanga

The peace process was long but God has put everything together for its success, the three-time chief minister said.The Mizoram peace accord was signed between the Centre and the MNF on June 30, 1986, ending two decades of insurgency in the region. Mizoram became the 23rd Indian state on February 20, 1987.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 01-07-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 00:04 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday asserted that the Mizo Accord of 1986 which brought peace to the then insurgency-hit state is admired by other states and countries.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) leader said this at a programme organised to commemorate the accord after two years of hiatus due to Covid-19.

''The Mizo Accord is admired by other states and countries. It is the most enduring and successful accord in the country as not a single person in the state has ever taken up arms to carry out underground activities since the signing of the agreement in 1986,'' the former rebel leader turned politician said.

He said that one of the greatness of the accord is the inclusion of Article 371G in the Constitution which grants some special provisions for Mizoram.

''God has given us a peace accord that we can all accept. The peace process was long but God has put everything together for its success,'' the three-time chief minister said.

The Mizoram peace accord was signed between the Centre and the MNF on June 30, 1986, ending two decades of insurgency in the region. Mizoram became the 23rd Indian state on February 20, 1987.

