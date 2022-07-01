Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken congratulates new Israeli prime minister Lapid

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 05:18 IST
The U.S. government offers its "warmest congratulations" to new Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Israeli lawmakers voted on Thursday to dissolve parliament following the collapse of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's ruling coalition. Lapid will lead the government during the run-up to a November election.

