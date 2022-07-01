Left Menu

SC slams Nupur Sharma for Prophet remark, says it led to unfortunate incidents in country

The Supreme Court on Friday castigated suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her disturbing remark against Prophet Mohammad, saying it has led to unfortunate incidents in the country The court said the remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.While refusing to entertain Sharmas plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala allowed her to withdraw the plea.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 11:56 IST
While refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala allowed her to withdraw the plea. “These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country…These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or for political agenda or some other nefarious activities”, the bench said during the hearing.

