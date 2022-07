BRIEF-Head Of German Insurance Association GDV Expects 2023 Premium Growth Of 1.9% In German Insurance Sector

July 1 (Reuters) -

* HEAD OF GERMAN INSURANCE ASSOCIATION GDV: EXPECTS 2023 PREMIUM GROWTH OF 1.9% IN GERMAN INSURANCE SECTOR

* HEAD OF GERMAN INSURANCE ASSOCIATION GDV: EXPECTS 2022 PREMIUM GROWTH OF 2.5% IN GERMAN INSURANCE SECTOR Further company coverage: [ ]

