Udaipur murder: Two arrested for conspiracy
Two persons were arrested from here on Thursday night for conspiring the brutal beheading of a tailor, a senior police official said.Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the beheading.
- Country:
- India
Two persons were arrested from here on Thursday night for conspiring the brutal beheading of a tailor, a senior police official said.
Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the "beheading". Both the accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours after the crime.
"Two persons have been arrested. They were co-conspirators of the murder of Kanhaiya and they are being interrogated," the official said on Friday.
The arrested accused were identified as Mohsin and Asif.
The case is being investigated by National Investigation Agency (NIA) with the support of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta appointed Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA): Personnel Ministry.
Udaipur beheading: Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal reach his native place
Congress govt in Rajasthan responsible for Kanhaiya Lal's killing; it has taken many steps in its tenure to appease one community: BJP.
BJP terms Kanhaiya Lal's killing terror attack, says Raj govt's policies encouraging extremists
Govt should not play with national security: Kanhaiya on Agnipath