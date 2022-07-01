Maha: Man gets 6 years RI for sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to six years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

Additional sessions judge and special judge (POCSO) V V Virkar on Thursday found Ganesh alias Ganya Maikrao Sadavarte guilty of charges under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale informed the court that the incident had taken place in May 2015 in Bhiwandi town of the district.

The victim was playing outside her house with other children when the accused picked her up and took her to an isolated place, where he offered her a drink that rendered her unconscious, she said.

The accused sexually assaulted the child and threatened her not to reveal anything to her parents. The child later complained of pain in her private parts and abdomen, following which she was taken to a hospital and an offense was subsequently registered, the lawyer said.

