Left Menu

Maha: Man gets 6 years RI for sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-07-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 13:43 IST
Maha: Man gets 6 years RI for sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to six years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

Additional sessions judge and special judge (POCSO) V V Virkar on Thursday found Ganesh alias Ganya Maikrao Sadavarte guilty of charges under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale informed the court that the incident had taken place in May 2015 in Bhiwandi town of the district.

The victim was playing outside her house with other children when the accused picked her up and took her to an isolated place, where he offered her a drink that rendered her unconscious, she said.

The accused sexually assaulted the child and threatened her not to reveal anything to her parents. The child later complained of pain in her private parts and abdomen, following which she was taken to a hospital and an offense was subsequently registered, the lawyer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022