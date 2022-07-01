Maha: Man kills brother over property dispute in Palghar, held

A 53-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother over a property dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. The Gholwad police arrested Chindya Binder, a resident of Vevjipada, for killing his brother Ramesh Binder (51) on Thursday, an official from the district police control room said. There was a long-standing dispute between the brothers over property, he said.

The accused arrived at his brother's house and picked a quarrel with him. He later attacked Ramesh with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, he said. The police rushed to the village after being informed about the killing and sent the victim's body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

An offense under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)