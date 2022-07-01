Left Menu

BKU expels 2 functionaries charged with gang-rape

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-07-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 13:59 IST
BKU expels 2 functionaries charged with gang-rape
Two office-bearers of the Naresh Tikait-led Bhartiya Kisan Union were on Friday expelled from the organization after they were arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in connection with a gang-rape case.

Subodh Kakran, president of the Saharanpur divisional unit, and Vicky Tomar, former president of the Saharanpur unit, were expelled as there is no place in the organization for such people, BKU Muzaffarnagar district president Yogesh Sharma said.

The Uttarakhand Police on June 30 had arrested five people, including the duo, on charges of raping a 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter in a moving car in Roorkee on June 24.

