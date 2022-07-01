Minor boy among three electrocuted in UP's Prayagraj

A seven-year-old boy and two men were electrocuted in Amiliyapal Village here on Friday. Area Circle Officer (CO) Amita Singh said, ''Dipanshu, 7, accidently touched an electric pole on Friday morning while playing. Two other people standing nearby tried to pull Dipanshu in order to save him but were electrocuted.'' The other two victims were identified as Chintamani (35) and Ashok Kumar (27). Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)