Minor boy among three electrocuted in UP's Prayagraj
A seven-year-old boy and two men were electrocuted in Amiliyapal Village here on Friday. Two other people standing nearby tried to pull Dipanshu in order to save him but were electrocuted. The other two victims were identified as Chintamani 35 and Ashok Kumar 27.
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:29 IST
A seven-year-old boy and two men were electrocuted in Amiliyapal Village here on Friday. Area Circle Officer (CO) Amita Singh said, ''Dipanshu, 7, accidently touched an electric pole on Friday morning while playing. Two other people standing nearby tried to pull Dipanshu in order to save him but were electrocuted.'' The other two victims were identified as Chintamani (35) and Ashok Kumar (27). Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.
