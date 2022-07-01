Delhi govt forms panel for coordination among agencies to deal with waterlogging, desilting drains

To ensure better coordination among various agencies in dealing with waterlogging issues and desilting of drains, the Delhi government has formed an inter-departmental committee headed by the PWD secretary, an official order said.

According to Delhi government's Flood Order 2022, which was released on Thursday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the committee will monitor desilting of drains and sewers and address waterlogging problem at vulnerable points during the monsoon.

''For monitoring the activities of desilting of storm water drains and to address waterlogging issues, an inter-departmental coordination committee has been formed by consensus of all departments. ''Secretary, PWD is the coordination committee chairman. Meetings of the committee will be held on regular basis to resolve inter-departmental issues, monitor desilting works, monitor and check waterlogging vulnerable locations,'' the flood order said.

Officials from other government agencies including the NDMC, MCD, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), Delhi Cantonment Board, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi State Industrial ad Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi International Airport Limited, National Highways Authority of India, Indian Railways, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board among others, will be the members of the coordination committee.

''The coordination committee will monitor activities including desilting of storm water drains and sewers, cleaning of municipal solid waste from drains, addressing and resolving waterlogging vulnerable locations to check recurrence, status of operation of storm water pumps, inspection and cross inspection of desilting works and operation of pumps and resolve inter-departmental issues,'' the order stated.

Delhi witnessed waterlogging and massive traffic snarls on key stretches after the city received first monsoon showers on Thursday.

In a separate instruction, the divisional commissioner has asked district magistrates of 11 revenue districts in the capital to carry out ''ground truthing'' of desilting of drains carried out by the Flood and Irrigation department and other local bodies.

