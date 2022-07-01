Left Menu

UP POCSO court awards 22-year jail term to man for raping minor

A special POCSO court in Bareilly has sentenced a man to 22 years in jail for raping a minor girl. The minor girl, after being rescued by the police a few days later, alleged that Rinki had spiked her cold drink before the kidnapping.The court also awarded five years imprisonment and fine of Rs 13,000 each to Rinki and Surendra Pal for their complicity in the crime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A special POCSO court in Bareilly has sentenced a man to 22 years in jail for raping a minor girl. Special judge for POCSO (Prevention of Children from sexual offenses) Act cases Suresh Kumar Gupta pronounced the sentence against Amit Kanaujia on Thursday for raping the girl, a resident of Subhash Nagar in the district, in 2018. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 28,000 on Kanaujia. According to the police complaint lodged by the father of the victim, she was kidnapped by Rinki Rastogi with the help of a man named Surendra Pal.

The duo took the girl to a hotel where Kanaujia raped her. The minor girl, after being rescued by the police a few days later, alleged that Rinki had spiked her cold drink before the kidnapping.

The court also awarded five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 13,000 each to Rinki and Surendra Pal for their complicity in the crime.

