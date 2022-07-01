UP POCSO court awards 22-year jail term to man for raping minor

A special POCSO court in Bareilly has sentenced a man to 22 years in jail for raping a minor girl. Special judge for POCSO (Prevention of Children from sexual offenses) Act cases Suresh Kumar Gupta pronounced the sentence against Amit Kanaujia on Thursday for raping the girl, a resident of Subhash Nagar in the district, in 2018. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 28,000 on Kanaujia. According to the police complaint lodged by the father of the victim, she was kidnapped by Rinki Rastogi with the help of a man named Surendra Pal.

The duo took the girl to a hotel where Kanaujia raped her. The minor girl, after being rescued by the police a few days later, alleged that Rinki had spiked her cold drink before the kidnapping.

The court also awarded five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 13,000 each to Rinki and Surendra Pal for their complicity in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)