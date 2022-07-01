Left Menu

Couples wed as Swiss same-sex marriage law takes effect

Its going to become commonplace, lets say, whether its two women, two men, or heterosexual couples to marry, Laure said.Holding Laures hand, Aline said Its true that Switzerland has been a little slow. Its not a moment too soon, after all.

PTI | Gelsenkirchen | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:04 IST
Couples wed as Swiss same-sex marriage law takes effect
  • Country:
  • Germany

Lesbian and gay couples in Switzerland rejoiced as they legally tied the knot on Friday when the rich Alpine nation formally joined many other western European countries in allowing same-sex marriage, with some saying better late than never.

The first same-sex marriages came about nine months after 64.1 per cent of voters backed the “Marriage for All” law in a national referendum.

It puts same-sex partners on an equal legal footing with heterosexual couples, including allowing them to adopt children together and to sponsor a spouse for citizenship.

Switzerland authorised same-sex civil partnerships in 2007.

Friends and family greeted Aline and Laure -- who asked that their surnames not be published -- with hugs, cheers, applause and a few joyous tears at a Geneva manor house where they exchanged vows to formalise their two-decade relationship.

“It's great joy, a super moment to put in the history books,” said Laure, 45, a human resources executive, adding that July 1 holds special importance because its the 19th anniversary of their civil union.

“It's normality that's taking effect. It's going to become commonplace, let's say, whether its two women, two men, or heterosexual couples to marry,” Laure said.

Holding Laure's hand, Aline said: “It's true that Switzerland has been a little slow. It's not a moment too soon, after all. Now's the time.” With a population of 8.5 million, traditionally conservative Switzerland was until Friday among a few western European nations that didn't recognise same-sex marriages.

Greece, Italy and the microstates of Andorra, Monaco and San Marino only allow male-female couples to marry.

Most countries in central and eastern Europe do not allow same-sex marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022