Air Marshal AP Singh assumes appointment of AOC-in-C Central Air Command

Air Marshal AP Singh assumed the appointment of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Central Air Command (CAC) on 01 July 2022.

The Air Marshal was commissioned into the fighter stream of IAF on 21 December 1984. He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College. A Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot, he has more than 4900 hours of flying experience.

His operational tenures include being the Flight Commander and Commanding Officer of a MiG-27 Squadron and Air Officer Commanding an air base. As a test pilot, he has served in 'Aircraft and System Testing Establishment' in various ranks and capacities. He led the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management Team in Moscow, Russia; he was the LCA Project Director (Flight Test) at 'National Flight Test Centre' and Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command. Prior to assuming the present appointment, he was Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command.

For his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India on 26 Jan 2019.

On assuming appointment, the AOC-in-C was presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour. He then laid a wreath at the CAC War Memorial, paying tribute to the brave Air Warriors who laid down their lives serving the nation.

