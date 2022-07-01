At least 1 police officer killed in Kentucky shooting

At least one police officer was killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky on Thursday night, authorities said.

Several officers were shot at the scene in Floyd County. An arrest citation said 49-year-old Lance Storz was taken into custody late Thursday night, according to media reports.

At an arraignment in Pike County on Friday morning, a judge announced that Storz has been charged with one count of murder of a police officer, two counts of attempted murder and assault of a service animal.

Storz pleaded not guilty and was jailed on a USD 10 million cash bond. After reading the initial charges the judge said that a count had been upgraded to murder, but it was not clear if that involved a second police officer.

Few details from police were available on Friday morning. A call to state police officials was not returned.

Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at officers around his residence on Main Street in Allen, Kentucky, the citation said.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene at 6.30 pm.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant on Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

“Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post Friday morning. “This is a tough morning for our commonwealth.” Hunt said several officers were taken to different hospitals.

