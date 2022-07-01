Left Menu

Manipur landslide: Army says search for 15 soldiers, 29 civilians to continue unabated

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 21:09 IST
The Indian Army on Friday said the search for 15 Territorial Army soldiers and 29 civilians who went missing following the landslide in Manipur will go on unabated.

The landslide hit the Tupul railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday night.

''Through Wall Radar is being used to detect any human presence inside the mud pile. So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been recovered so far,'' the Army said in a statement.

Mortal remains of Territorial Army personnel are being despatched to their respective home stations with full military honours, it mentioned.

''Search for 15 missing Territorial Army personnel and 29 civilians will continue unabated,'' the statement noted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations, it added.

