20-year-old woman found dead in UP's Fatehpur

A 20-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her Abunagar area home here on Friday, police said.

The body was first spotted by her mother and brother, who had gone to visit some relatives and returned around 4 pm, they said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said, ''The body of Saraswati Devi was found at her home. She was alone and was killed by unknown assailants.'' The woman was taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that her father has blamed their neighbours for the murder.

