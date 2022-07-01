Left Menu

Road rage: Man assaulted in south Delhi, accused held

A person has been arrested for allegedly beating up a 36-year-old man in a road rage incident in south Delhis Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Friday.On June 25, police got information regarding a quarrel at MB Road, they said.Police reached the spot and during inquiry, it was found that the vehicles of Arun Kumar, a resident of Gurgaon, and Deepak 29, a resident of Madangir, had brushed against each other, leading to an argument between the two drivers, a senior police officer said.Deepak, along with his two-three associates, beat up Kumar, who suffered injuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 22:03 IST
Road rage: Man assaulted in south Delhi, accused held
  • Country:
  • India

A person has been arrested for allegedly beating up a 36-year-old man in a road rage incident in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Friday.

On June 25, police got information regarding a quarrel at MB Road, they said.

Police reached the spot and during inquiry, it was found that the vehicles of Arun Kumar, a resident of Gurgaon, and Deepak (29), a resident of Madangir, had brushed against each other, leading to an argument between the two drivers, a senior police officer said.

Deepak, along with his two-three associates, beat up Kumar, who suffered injuries. Kumar was medically examined, police said.

Based on Kumar's statement, a case was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station. One of the accused, identified as Deepak, has been arrested. Further investigation is underway, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022