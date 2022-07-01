Road rage: Man assaulted in south Delhi, accused held

A person has been arrested for allegedly beating up a 36-year-old man in a road rage incident in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Friday.

On June 25, police got information regarding a quarrel at MB Road, they said.

Police reached the spot and during inquiry, it was found that the vehicles of Arun Kumar, a resident of Gurgaon, and Deepak (29), a resident of Madangir, had brushed against each other, leading to an argument between the two drivers, a senior police officer said.

Deepak, along with his two-three associates, beat up Kumar, who suffered injuries. Kumar was medically examined, police said.

Based on Kumar's statement, a case was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station. One of the accused, identified as Deepak, has been arrested. Further investigation is underway, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)