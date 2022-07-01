Left Menu

Two shot dead, 11 injured as argument over power cut turns fatal at Pak mosque

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 01-07-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An argument over massive power outages among worshippers after the Friday prayers at a mosque escalated into a fatal shooting, killing two people and injuring 11 others in Pakistan's northwestern tribal districts bordering Afghanistan.

A group of worshippers after the Friday prayers at the mosque in Eisak Khel area of Lakki Marwat district had a heated argument over power outages in their area. The clash soon turned violent and some worshippers exchanged gunfire, killing two people and injuring 11 others, including a six-year-old child, police said.

