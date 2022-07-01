Left Menu

Two more jailed in fake currency smuggling case in Lucknow

Updated: 01-07-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:43 IST
Two more jailed in fake currency smuggling case in Lucknow
An NIA special court on Friday sentenced two more men to three years of imprisonment and fined them Rs 5,000 each for smuggling Fake Indian currency Notes (FICN), an official said.

Earlier, four other arrested fake currency racketeers in the case were handed over a sentence of four years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 each on March 23 and April 6, last year.

According to the NIA, the two accused convicted by the special court are Abdul Salam alias 'Mithun' and Jiyaul Haq, both residents of West Bengal who were awarded three years imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 each.

An NIA spokesperson said the case relates to the seizure of FICN having a face value of Rs 4,60,000 by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh in August 2018 from four convicts - Shiv Bhajan Gupta, Kuldeep Gupta, Vivek Rajput and Rajneesh Yadav.

The NIA took up the investigation of the case on September 18, 2018 and found that the FICN consignment, recovered from the four, was sourced from Bangladesh through a complex network of FICN traffickers and couriers and received by one Abdul Salam, who had procured it from another accused, Jiyaul Haq.

The consignment was supplied to Haq by Bangladeshi national Gazlu Mia who is absconding.

After thorough investigation, NIA had filed four charge sheets against the six arrested accused and one absconding accused on November 20, 2018, August 28, 2019, May 18, 2020 and January 7.

