BSF hands back 3-yr-old Pak boy who accidentally reached border

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 08:54 IST
  Country:
  • India

A three-year-old Pakistani boy, who inadvertently reached the International Border (IB) in Punjab, has been handed over to his family by the BSF, officials said on Saturday.

The incident was reported in Ferozepur sector of the state at around 7 pm on Friday when the Border Security Force troops noticed a child who stood crying near the IB fence.

The child kept crying and calling ''papa, papa'', following which the BSF field commander sought an immediate flag meeting with the Pakistani Rangers so that he could be handed back, they said.

The child was shortly handed over to the Rangers in the presence of his father, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

