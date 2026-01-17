Heist at Punjabi Bagh: Valuables Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen
A house in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh was burglarized, resulting in the theft of valuables worth Rs 1 crore. The incident occurred while the family was attending a wedding. Police have launched an investigation, analyzing CCTV footage and interviewing locals to trace the culprits.
A significant burglary occurred in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, resulting in the theft of valuables worth Rs 1 crore. The incident unfolded when a family went to attend a wedding, only to return on Friday night to find their home ransacked.
The stolen items include jewelry and other valuable possessions. Upon returning, the family discovered that the lock of the main door was broken, and household articles were scattered across the rooms.
In response, police have registered a theft FIR and organized multiple teams to track down the perpetrators. Efforts are underway to analyze CCTV footage from the vicinity for any clues, along with interviewing neighbors and security personnel about any unusual activities during the night of the incident.
