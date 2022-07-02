Delhi Police produces Mohammed Zubair before court, seeks 14-day judicial custody

Delhi Police on Saturday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity and sought his 14-day judicial custody.

Zubair was produced before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation.

The police told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria that he was not required anymore for custodial interrogation.

After the police application, Zubair moved a bail plea before the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)