Delhi Police produces Mohammed Zubair before court, seeks 14-day judicial custody
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 11:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police on Saturday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity and sought his 14-day judicial custody.
Zubair was produced before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation.
The police told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria that he was not required anymore for custodial interrogation.
After the police application, Zubair moved a bail plea before the court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zubair
- Alt News
- Hindu
- Mohammed Zubair
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police to seek more remand time of Mohammed Zubair, says he formatted phone 'intentionally'
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested
Mehbooba, Omar, Tarigami criticise Zubair's arrest
Zubair was evasive on questions, did not cooperate in investigation: Delhi Police
Journalists should not be jailed for what they write, tweet and say: UN spokesperson on Zubair's arrest