NIA to probe killing of chemist in Amravati in Maharashtra

The anti-terror probe agency NIA will investigate the killing of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati, the government said on Saturday, after it emerged it might be linked to his social media posts supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was killed on June 21.

A Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted that the probe of the case relating to the ''barbaric killing'' of Kolhe has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The federal probe agency would thoroughly investigate the conspiracy behind the killing and involvement of organisations and international linkages.

Kolhe's killing had taken place a week before two men hacked to death a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur before posting videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Days before his killing, the Udaipur tailor had told the local police that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, apparently "supporting" BJP leader Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The NIA is also probing the killing of the Udaipur tailor, Kanhaiya Lal.

The Maharashtra Police have arrested five people in connection with the Amravati killing and are looking for one Irfan Khan, who runs an NGO and is alleged to be the prime accused in the case.

According to the police, Kolhe had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma, following which Khan is alleged to have hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him.

Kolhe was killed between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21 when he was returning home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop.

