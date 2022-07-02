Left Menu

Two OGWs involved in anti-national activities booked under PSA in J-K’s Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:19 IST
Two OGWs involved in anti-national activities booked under PSA in J-K’s Doda
  • Country:
  • India

Two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) allegedly involved in anti-national activities were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Saqib Hussain Mir of Banola-Chiralla and Adil Iqbal Batt of Sazan-Bhagwah were found running terror modules to revive militancy in Doda at the behest of a local terrorist Mohammad Amin alias 'Khubaib' of Kathwa-Phagsoo (Thathri) who is presently operating from across the border, a police spokesman said.

''The activities of Mir and Batt were highly detrimental and prejudicial to the security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Acting on the dossier of police, the Doda DM ordered detention of both the OGWs under PSA to prevent them from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,'' the spokesman said.

He said Khubaib, who joined militancy in early 1990s and crossed the border for arms training in Pakistan, is making desperate attempts from across the border to revive militancy in Doda by instigating the local youth for subversive activities.

Mir and Batt are closely linked to Khubaib and are persuading the local youth to join militancy, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022