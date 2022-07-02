Left Menu

Five killed in Nagaland road accident

In a tweet, the deputy chief minister expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident.Patton also praised his escort team members for their brisk action in apprehending the driver.

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:39 IST
Five killed in Nagaland road accident
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and three others seriously injured when a taxi carrying them was hit by a truck in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Kukidolong area at 10 AM, Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, Rothihu Tetseo said. Three occupants of the taxi died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on way to a hospital, police said.

The injured persons, including the driver of the taxi, have been admitted to Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research.

The truck which fled from the spot was intercepted by the police escort of Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton after a hot chase, police said.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, police said. In a tweet, the deputy chief minister expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident.

Patton also praised his escort team members for their brisk action in apprehending the driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022