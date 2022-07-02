Builder shot dead in Delhi

A 40-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday by unidentified persons in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said. Amit Goyal, a resident of Meera Bagh, was shot dead when he was going to the parking lot from his office, they said. The accused came in a car and fired at Goyal. He was rushed to Balaji Action Hospital in Paschim Vihar where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said. Goyal was a builder and his office is situated at Vikas Tower in Jawala Heri market, the DCP said.

Empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot. Nine teams, including special staff, are working to trace and arrest the accused, police said.

