21 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday ordered transfer of 21 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including police chiefs of 14 districts.

According to the transfer list released on Saturday, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey has been given the same post in Prayagraj in place of Ajay Kumar who has been made SP CBCID Lucknow.

Kasganj SP Rohan Botre has been made the new SP Ghazipur. Kannauj SP Prashant Verma has been made SSP Ayodhya. Commandant of PAC Ghaziabad Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has been made SP Kannauj.

Ghazipur SP Rambadan Singh has been made Deputy Commissioner of Police Gautam Budh Nagar. Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar has been made SP of Gonda while Gorakhpur SSP Vipin Tada has been made SSP Saharanpur. Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover has been made the new SSP of Gorakhpur.

Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav has been made the SSP Mathura, Amroha SP Vineet Jaiswal is the new SSP Muzaffarnagar. Amethi SP Dinesh Singh has been made SP of Bijnor.

Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate Deputy Commissioner of Police Elamaran has been made SP of Amethi. Gonda SP Santosh Kumar Mishra has been made SP Mirzapur.

Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police BB GTS Murthy has been appointed the new SP of Kasganj, Deputy Commissioner of Police Varanasi, Aditya Langhe has been made SP of Amroha while Mirzapur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Kumar Singh has been posted as DIG PAC Sector Varanasi.

Bijnor SP Ramveer has been posted as Commandant of PAC Meerut, Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Tyagi has been made SP Regional Intelligence, Ayodhya. Police Academy Moradabad SP Vijay Dhul has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanpur, CBI SP Rahul Raj has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police Lucknow.

