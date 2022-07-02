Left Menu

Kanpur violence: 2 SHOs suspended, another removed from charge

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 02-07-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 19:55 IST
Nearly a month after violence broke out after Friday prayers in Kanpur, action was taken against three police personnel.

According to a statement issued from the Kanpur Police Commissionerate, Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena has suspended SHOs of Beconganj and Bajaria police stations Nawab Ahmed and Santosh Kumar Singh respectively for dereliction of duty and sent them to police lines.

Apart from this, SHO of Chamanganj Jainendra Singh has been removed from charge and sent to police lines, it said.

Violence broke out in Nai-Sadak, Parade and Dada Miyan crossing areas during a protest call after Friday prayers on June 3 against remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

A senior official said on the condition of anonymity that the action against SHO Nawab Ahmed was taken for laxity before and after the violence.

SHO, Bajaria, Santosh Singh has been suspended for patronising one of the accused, Mukhtar alias Baba Biryani, the official said, adding there were allegations against the police station in-charge of Chamanganj, Jainendra Singh.

Kanpur Police has so far arrested 59 people in connection with the June 3 violence.

