Chhattisgarh: 2 held for death threats to man over social media post backing Nupur Sharma

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly giving death threats to a 22-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Durg district after he shared a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad, an official said.

The accused identified as Kunal Sendre alias Kasif (22) and Ritika Bharti (20), both residents of the Gole Bazar area in the state capital Raipur, were arrested from their native places, said Vishwas Chandrakar, City Superintendent of Police (Old Bhilai). Based on the mobile numbers provided by the victim, Raja Jagat, a resident of a town in Durg, the accused were traced and nabbed, he added.

Jagat works in a shopping mall located near Gole Bazar area. According to a senior police officer, the accused man and woman had converted to Islam and Christianity, respectively, and the two are in love.

As per the complaint lodged by Jagat on Friday, he had posted a comment on his Instagram handle in support of Sharma on June 12, following which he received a threat from two unidentified persons, who told him that he will have to face dire consequences. Jagat later identified one of the persons who had been threatening him as Kasif, a resident of Raipur, as per the complaint.

A case was registered under section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer added.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been keeping an eye around Jagat's house and patrolling has been intensified in the area, Chandrakar said, adding that Jagat has been asked to alert police on sensing anything suspicious.

Last month, the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma as the row over her remarks against the Prophet escalated. Cases were registered against her in several states. On June 28, Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur by two men who said they are avenging an insult to Islam. Right-wing organisations had given a call for a Chhattisgarh bandh in protest against the murder on Saturday.

