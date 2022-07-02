Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Sunday
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Order of play on the main show courts on the seventh day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT
Heather Watson (Britain) v Jule Niemeier (Germany) 10-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 5-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Tim van Rijthoven (Netherlands) COURT ONE (1200)
Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 12-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 9-Cameron Norrie (Britain) v 30-Tommy Paul (United States)
24-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 3-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) COURT TWO (1000)
Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) v Caroline Garcia (France) David Goffin (Belgium) v 23-Frances Tiafoe (United States)
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gas flows from Germany to France have halted, pipeline operator says
Gas flows from Germany to France have halted, pipeline operator says
Germany's health minister urges voluntary use of face masks
Gas flows to France from Germany halted after Russia reduces supplies
Soccer-Former Germany striker Klose appointed head coach of SCR Altach