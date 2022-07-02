Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Sunday

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 21:43 IST
Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Sunday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Order of play on the main show courts on the seventh day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

Heather Watson (Britain) v Jule Niemeier (Germany) 10-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 5-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Tim van Rijthoven (Netherlands) COURT ONE (1200)

Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 12-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 9-Cameron Norrie (Britain) v 30-Tommy Paul (United States)

24-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 3-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) COURT TWO (1000)

Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) v Caroline Garcia (France) David Goffin (Belgium) v 23-Frances Tiafoe (United States)

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022