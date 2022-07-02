Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main show courts on the seventh day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

Heather Watson (Britain) v Jule Niemeier (Germany) 10-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 5-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Tim van Rijthoven (Netherlands) COURT ONE (1200)

Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 12-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 9-Cameron Norrie (Britain) v 30-Tommy Paul (United States)

24-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 3-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) COURT TWO (1000)

Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) v Caroline Garcia (France) David Goffin (Belgium) v 23-Frances Tiafoe (United States)

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

