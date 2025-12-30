Germany Raises Concerns Over China's Military Presence Near Taiwan
Germany has expressed concerns over China's military exercises near Taiwan, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait for global security and prosperity. The German foreign ministry insists that any changes to Taiwan's status should be peaceful and mutually agreed upon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:19 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany has voiced apprehensions regarding China's military activities in proximity to Taiwan, highlighting the Taiwan Strait's significance for global security and prosperity, according to the foreign ministry on Tuesday.
The foreign ministry underscored that any alterations to Taiwan's status quo should occur peacefully and with mutual consent.
This diplomatic stance reinforces Germany's commitment to maintaining international order and promoting peaceful negotiations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- China
- military
- Taiwan
- stability
- insecurity
- prosperity
- foreign
- ministry
- negotiations
ALSO READ
SA condemns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, warns of regional instability
France's Bond Strategy: Stability Amidst Financial Uncertainty
Himachal's Industrial Renaissance: A Blueprint for Prosperity
Trump's Key Meeting with Netanyahu: Pivotal Talks on Gaza Ceasefire and Regional Stability
Mohan Yadav Ensures Prosperity with Bhavantar Scheme Boost