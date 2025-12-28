Left Menu

Britain and Germany: Advancing Artillery Capabilities

Britain and Germany have signed a £52 million joint procurement contract for advanced artillery mounted on armored vehicles. The British Army will receive the RCH 155 system as an early demonstrator, capable of firing while in motion and hitting targets over 70 kilometers away.

Updated: 28-12-2025 14:57 IST
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom made a significant move to enhance its artillery capabilities by signing a £52 million procurement contract with Germany. The agreement aims to advance artillery systems mounted on armored vehicles that are equipped to fire on the go and target distant threats, over 70 kilometers in range.

The Ministry of Defence has announced that the collaboration will endow the British Army with an early capability demonstrator of the RCH 155 system, which will also be tested in Germany. These systems, produced by Franco-German defense firm KNDS and Germany's Rheinmetall, are capable of impressive feats on the battlefield.

Notably, the RCH 155 can discharge eight rounds per minute while in motion, operates efficiently with just two crew members, and boasts a travel range of 700 kilometers without needing to refuel, as detailed in the ministry's statement.

