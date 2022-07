Lukashenko says Belarus intercepted attempted missile strikes by Ukraine - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday Ukraine had tried to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory three days ago, but all its missiles had been intercepted, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko, who did not provide evidence for the claim, said Belarus does not want war with Ukraine.

