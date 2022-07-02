Two teens electrocuted to death in Raj's Pali

Two teens were electrocuted to death when a motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with an electricity pole in Pali district on Saturday, police said.

Naresh (18) and his cousin sister Suman (14) were returning from a programme when the bike skidded and hit the pole.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, the police said, adding that the bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem.

