Israel shoots down unarmed Hezbollah drones heading for gas rig - security source
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-07-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 22:49 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel shot down three unarmed "hostile drones" coming from Lebanon on Saturday that were approaching gas rigs in Israel's maritime economic zone, an Israeli security source said.
The source said the drones had been launched by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.
