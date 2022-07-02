Left Menu

More than a million pack London's streets for Pride parade

Organisers said there had been 30,000 participants, The first Pride had seen a few hundred marchers met by a heavy uniformed police presence, but this time revellers wearing face paint and waving rainbow flags were cheered on by a record crowd that, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, numbered over a million.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 23:44 IST
More than a million people flocked to central London on Saturday for a record-breaking 50th-anniversary Pride parade. The three-hour-long parade, headed by veterans of the LGBT movement who took part in Britain's first Pride march, retraced part of the original route of 1972.

The first Pride had seen a few hundred marchers met by a heavy uniformed police presence, but this time revellers wearing face paint and waving rainbow flags were cheered on by a record crowd that, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, numbered over a million. Celebrities and politicians including Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer joined the party.

"Fiftieth anniversary and what, in my heavens, what a milestone! What a difference in society between then and now," said John Clark, a council worker who watched the parade from the sidelines. (Writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

