Kerala: P C George arrested in sexual assault case, gets bail

Former MLA PC George who was granted bail in a sexual assault case, on Saturday raised a serious allegation against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding an Enforcement Directorate probe into his involvement dealing with businessman Pharis Aboobacker.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-07-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 10:14 IST
Kerala former MLA PC George. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former MLA PC George who was granted bail in a sexual assault case, on Saturday raised a serious allegation against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding an Enforcement Directorate probe into his involvement dealing with businessman Pharis Aboobacker. Talking to the media, George said that Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan's firm "Exalogic" is involved in selling the data of the people in the state and the frequent visit of Pinarayi Vijayan to the USA is also doubtful. Therefore it must be investigated by the ED.

George was granted bail by the Trivandrum court with strict orders after three hours of hearing. He was granted bail on the condition that he would cooperate with the investigation and will not influence the complainant and appear before the investigating officer every Saturday.

On Saturday, the complainant alleged that George had misbehaved with her when she was called for a discussion over the Kerala Gold Smuggling case at the government guest house in Thiruvananthapuram. Museum police registered a case against ex-MLA George on charges of sexual harassment and outraging modesty. The complainant is also accused in a solar scam case.

Case registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A. She gave a 164 statement before the Museum police on Saturday morning at 11 am. Within an hour, Museum police booked him under IPC sections 354 and 354A and later granted him bail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

