UP: Four of family killed as bus hits motorcycle

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 03-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four members of a family on Sunday were killed when a speeding bus hit their motorcycle in the Kotwali area here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sarvan (23), his daughter Lucky (7), his sister-in-law Pragya (30) and his mother Maharaja (52), all residents of Dhaurahra village, they said.

Circle Officer Sandip Singh said, ''Four persons of a family were killed in a road accident between Khambharkheda sugar unit and Indira Manoranjan Van on Sunday when the bike on which they were traveling was hit by the bus.'' The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police said, adding the bus driver has been taken into custody.

A probe is on in the matter, they said.

