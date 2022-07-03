Left Menu

HIV positive rape accused ends life in Gwalior jail

A 25-year-old HIV positive man accused of raping a minor girl allegedly committed suicide in Gwalior Central Jail, leading to the suspension of two staffers, an official said on Sunday, He hanged himself with a wire in the barracks bathroom on Saturday when other inmates were having meals, Jail Superintendent Vidit Sarvaiya told PTI on Sunday.He was charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act and was shifted to Gwalior Jail for AIDS treatment on June 13 from a prison in Guna.

''He was charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was shifted to Gwalior Jail for AIDS treatment on June 13 from a prison in Guna. Two staffers were suspended for negligence. A case has been registered and police are probing further,'' he said.

