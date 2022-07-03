Odisha: Tusker wreaks havoc in Balasore villages

A wild elephant wreaked havoc in Odisha's Balasore district, damaging houses, and vegetables in the field, an official said on Sunday.

The tusker strayed into the Laxmankhunta area under Rupsa police station from the neighbouring Mayurbhanj district on Thursday night, he said.

Over the last two days, it went on a rampage in a few villages of the area, he added.

However, there were no casualties, the official said.

Forest personnel and villagers managed to ward off the elephant to the nearby Nimadiha forest in Mayurbhanj.

