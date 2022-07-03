Left Menu

Odisha: Tusker wreaks havoc in Balasore villages

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:48 IST
Odisha: Tusker wreaks havoc in Balasore villages
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A wild elephant wreaked havoc in Odisha's Balasore district, damaging houses, and vegetables in the field, an official said on Sunday.

The tusker strayed into the Laxmankhunta area under Rupsa police station from the neighbouring Mayurbhanj district on Thursday night, he said.

Over the last two days, it went on a rampage in a few villages of the area, he added.

However, there were no casualties, the official said.

Forest personnel and villagers managed to ward off the elephant to the nearby Nimadiha forest in Mayurbhanj.

