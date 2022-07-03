Left Menu

1 dead, 17 injured as van falls into gorge

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 03-07-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 17:07 IST
Representative image
An IT firm woman employee was killed and 17 of her colleagues injured when the van they were traveling in fell into a 60-ft deep gorge in the hilly Nilgiris district, police said on Sunday. The mishap occurred on Kalhatti Ghat late on Saturday, they said, adding that a tree in the middle of the gorge helped save a few lives as the vehicle fell after the driver of the vehicle lost control.

The employees of the firm in Chennai, including four women, had come and stayed in the resort in Masinagudi, they said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital here.

The road, with 36 hairpin bends, was banned for vehicles from other districts and states, police said, adding that two persons-the resort owner and his assistant were arrested for illegally bringing the IT firm employees to stay there and trespassing the area, police said.

