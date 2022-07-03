Left Menu

Blood-soaked body of 30-yr-old found in temple in Ayodhya; Cousin held

A blood-soaked body of a 30-year-old man was found in the premises of a Hanuman temple here, police said on Sunday.The culprit has been arrested. They both had some argument in the night following which Mishra, in a fit of rage, killed the latter with a sharp-edged weapon.Police have recovered the axe with which the accused committed the murder, the SSP said.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 03-07-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 18:11 IST
Blood-soaked body of 30-yr-old found in temple in Ayodhya; Cousin held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A blood-soaked body of a 30-year-old man was found in the premises of a Hanuman temple here, police said on Sunday.

The culprit has been arrested. According to the police, the incident took place late on Saturday night in Bhuapur village under the Kumar Ganj police station area. After having dinner, Pankaj Shukla had gone to a temple near his house to sleep. When he did not return the next day, his family members went on a lookout for him and found his blood-soaked body there. His throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. However, within hours of the murder, police claimed to have solved the case by arresting the deceased's cousin Gullu Mishra. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey told PTI that the accused named Gullu Mishra was the son of Shukla's maternal uncle. They both had some argument in the night following which Mishra, in a fit of rage, killed the latter with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police have recovered the axe with which the accused committed the murder, the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022