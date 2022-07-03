Left Menu

UP: Muzaffarnagar administration seizes property worth Rs 50 lakh of jailed ex-village head

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:03 IST
UP: Muzaffarnagar administration seizes property worth Rs 50 lakh of jailed ex-village head
The district administration here on Sunday seized property worth Rs 50 lakh of a jailed former village head under the Gangster Act, officials said.

Rajveer Tyagi, former head of Patvi village, was arrested in May after he allegedly made a man announce that if anyone from the Dalit community entered his field, they would be beaten with shoes 50 times and fined Rs 5,000.

A video of the announcement went viral on social media. Tyagi had got the announcement made after Dalits allegedly refused to cut crops in his field.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav said Tyagi and one of his aides were arrested on May 10 and a case was registered against them under the Gangster Act.

Tyagi's property worth Rs 50 lakh has been seized under the Gangster Act, he said.

A number of cases are already registered against Tyagi, he said.

