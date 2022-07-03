Zelenskyy denies Russia has seized last Luhansk stronghold
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:08 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy denied Sunday that Russian forces have fully seized the last Ukrainian stronghold in Luhansk province.
The city of "Lysychansk is still being fought for," he told a news conference with Australia's visiting prime minister.
Russia claimed control of the city earlier Sunday.
