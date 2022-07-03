Left Menu

At Manesar mahapanchayat, Hindu outfits seek ouster of 'jihadis' 'intruded' into Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:24 IST
At Manesar mahapanchayat, Hindu outfits seek ouster of 'jihadis' 'intruded' into Gurugram
Members of various Hindu outfits across Gurugram and local villagers held a mahapanchayat in Manesar on Sunday, demanding that the FIR registered against those protesting over the killing of a tailor in Udaipur be revoked.

The panchayat, in a memorandum addressed to the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police, also alleged that 'jihadis' and extremists, as part of a conspiracy, have intruded into residential areas and commercial establishments without proper identities.

They also claimed that illegal religious conversions are going on in the area and perpetrators of such crimes should be ousted from the area soon after investigation, the memorandum read.

The members demanded that the FIR against those who staged a protest against the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur be revoked.

The protestors were booked by police taking suo moto cognizance of the YouTube videos showing them abusing a community.

The panchayat also sought martyr status for the Udaipur-based tailor and Amravati-resident Umesh Kolhe.

There were similarities between the murders of Amravati-based chemist Kolhe (54) and of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur city, as both the victims had posted messages on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad, a senior official in Amravati noted.

Taking up local issues, the panchayat alleged that illegal conversions are taking place and many 'jihadis' without valid IDs have intruded into the area.

It asked the Gurugram administration to verify their identity within seven days and take strict legal action against thme.

